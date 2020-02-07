UNOPS & Canada handover new renovated vehicle maintenance facilities to PASF

Jericho, Feb 2020 –The United Nations Office for Project Services in Palestine (UNOPS) and Global Affairs Canada (GAC) officially handed over two renovated centralised vehicle maintenance facilities in Jenin and Jericho to the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF). The Government of Canada recently contributed CAD 714,335 for the renovations of the facilities as well as for the procurement of equipment and the delivery of training for maintenance staff. This will help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the PASF to manage and maintain its assets and maintenance facilities.

The handover ceremony, which took place at the Jericho vehicle maintenance facility, was attended by Representative of Canada to the Palestinian Authority Ms Robin Wettlaufer along with a team from the Office of the US Security Coordinator (USSC), the Director of International Relations and International Cooperation; General Hashem Awiedah along with several Security forces members and UNOPS Jerusalem Operations Centre Director Mr Tokumitsu Kobayashi.

General Hashem Awiedah then presented an appreciation plaque for the Government of Canada and UNOPS in honour of their continued joint efforts aimed at strengthening the organisational capacity of the PASF.

During this project, UNOPS provided oversight over the management and implementation of the activities. The renovation of these two maintenance facilities aims to enhance the functionality and the readiness of the PASF facilities to repair its vehicle fleet.

“It has been a great honour for UNOPS to continuously partner with the Government of Canada over the past few years to strengthen the PA security sector in the West Bank aiming to promote and ensure peace, stability”, said Tokumitsu Kobayashi the Director of UNOPS in Palestine UNOPS director continued “Following the renovation, upgrade and procurement activities in 2018 as well as comprehensive training conducted; UNOPS, today, is happy to handover a two renovated fully-functioning and equipped facilities that will be capable of performing routine, comprehensive, and emergency vehicle maintenance services for all PASF vehicles effectively and efficiently”.

For more information, please contact:

Ms Fidaa MAAYTAH

UNOPS Jerusalem Operations Centre Communications Assistant

Mobile: Office:

+972 (0) 54 324 9322 +972 (0)2 628 1881

E-mail:

fidama@unops.org

For more information about UNOPS, please visit our website: www.unops.org