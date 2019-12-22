UNOPS and UNRWA partner to support the implementation of wastewater and stormwater infrastructure services in Jericho [EN/AR]

UNOPS- WB, 22 December 2019 - The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) signed an agreement today with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with a budget of USD 477,104 as part of the “Support to Palestine Refugees in the West Bank and Gaza Strip Through Camp Improvement” Project funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNRWA.

The overall objective of the project is to help improve the living, environmental, economic and health conditions of the community in Ein Sultan Refugee camp through the development and improvement of the wastewater and stormwater infrastructure services and facilities. This project will significantly improve the living conditions of the camp residents and will contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals #6; Clean Water & Sanitation.

Through this project, and reflecting its commitment to “one UN”, UNRWA is partnering with UNOPS to benefit from their experience in infrastructure project management. A comprehensive assessment will be conducted by UNOPS, which will produce recommendations on the final detailed engineering designs of new infrastructure in the area of Ein Sultan refugee camp.

The design shall cover the complete area the camp, and is expected to include: a wastewater collection system of approximately 11 Km, the service laterals of approximately 2.5 Km, in addition to the house connections and stormwater drainage system.

UNRWA will consult with UNOPS during the implementation for its technical guidance based on the recommendations of the assessment.

