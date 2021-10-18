UNOPS and The Ministry of Health sign an Agreement for COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency support funded by Govenment of Japan/JICA [EN/AR]

Ramallah , 14 October 2021 - UNOPS and the Ministry of Health signed an Agreement today in Ramallah whereby UNOPS will be implementing the procurement services for “The Programme for COVID -19 Crisis Response Emergency Support” under the Japanese Grant Assistance funded by the Government of Japan through JAPAN INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AGENCY( JICA) for the benefit of the Ministry.

The Health Minister Dr. Mai Al Kaila and UNOPS Director of the Jerusalem Office Mr. Tokumitsu KOBAYASHI attended the signing ceremony in the Ministry of Health. This project comes as part of a eight million dollar Grant provided by the Government of Japan to the Palestinian Authority under the Exchange of Notes signed June 2021, for the procurement of COVID-19 related equipment, including vehicles with cold insulation function for vaccine transportation.

This project comes at a critical time and will significantly contribute to the readiness of the Ministry of Health to respond to the COVID-19 crisis through its health facilities in the West Bank and Gaza.

During the ceremony, H.E. Dr. Mai Al Kaila - Minister of Health expressed her deep gratitude to UNOPS for their efforts in completing this vital project, and the continuous support of the Government of Japan. "This project will support the Ministry of Health in procuring COVID-19 related medical supplies including the vehicles for vaccine transportation and other laboratories equipment" she stated.

“We are pleased that UNOPS through JICA will be able to provide the medical equipment and to West Bank and Gaza laboratories to enhance their services in response to the current COVID-19 crisis ” said Tokumitsu Kobayashi, UNOPS Director in the Jerusalem Office. “ UNOPS remains ready to further support Japan in Palestine to fruitfully respond to the urgent needs of the Palestinian healthcare system” he added.

The end

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Rasha Barakat

UNOPS Jerusalem Operations Centre

Partnerships Officer

Mobile: Office: +972 (0)2 628 1881

E-mail: Rashak@unops.org

For more information about UNOPS, please visit our website: www.unops.org