UNOPS and the High Judicial Council (HJC) concluded the final workshop for the Facilities Management Assistance Project (FMAP) [EN/AR]

Jericho- December 2021- The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in cooperation with the High Judicial Council (HJC) has concluded the final workshop related to the Facilities Management Assistance Project (FMAP) in Jericho on Saturday December 18, 2021. This project is funded by the Government of Canada, and has been implemented by UNOPS for the benefit of the High Judicial Council.

The Project has been going on for the past three years and aimed to strengthen the organisational capacity and authority of the High Judicial Council to strategically, efficiently and effectively own and operate its assets and facilities in a sustainable manner and according to international standards. This intervention strengthened the institutional policy frameworks and fostered an environment of environmental sustainability, gender equality and gender parity in the HJC in the area of facilities management.

A number of the Facilities Management General Directorate staff at the High Judicial Council participated in the workshop along with the UNOPS project's team. The three-day workshop aimed to present the main accomplishments of the project and the efforts to support the HJC in the establishment of the Facilities Management General Directorate at the HJC. As a result, the participants came out with recommendations to ensure sustainability of the Facilities Management functions taking into consideration the gender aspect and the highest standards of environmental, health and safety.

The End

