UNOPS and the Government of Japan provide wheelchairs and walkers for the Ministry of Social Development in Jericho

Jericho, 16 November 2021 - UNOPS and the Government of Japan handed over 160 Wheelchairs and 300 Walkers to the Ministry of Social Development that were procured under the Japan supplementary budget during a small ceremony in Jericho.

The Japanese Representative to Palestine, Mr. Yukiyasu SUMI, First Secretary / Acting Head of Cooperation of the Representative Office of Japan , and UNOPS Director of the Jerusalem Office, Mr. Tokumitsu KOBAYASHI, attended the ceremony in the presence of Dr. Sabah Sharshir Assistant Undersecretary for Family Care and Protection Unit- in Jericho.

As part of its multi-sectoral assistance and through the generous contribution from the Government of Japan, UNOPS procured critically needed mobility devices for the elderly and persons with disabilities in the West Bank. This activity is part of UNOPS broader support that aims to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 and ensure uninterrupted essential services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

During the ceremony, Mr. SUMI expressed his deep gratitude to UNOPS and MoSD for their efforts in completing this vital project. “Palestine still has numerous challenges; the economy has deteriorated during the pandemic of Covid-19. Furthermore, the elderly and the handicapped still face considerable difficulty in participating in social activities. In this context, Japan has donated 160 wheelchairs and 300 walkers to the Ministry of Social Development, so that the elderly and the disabled could have adequate access to several activities as well as proper rehabilitation care and medical treatment. We would like to express our gratitude also to all the project’s stakeholders who supported the successful implementation of this project” he stated.

The delivered mobility devices are given at a critical time with the ongoing COVID -19 situation.The 160 Wheelchairs and 300 Walkers will benefit the elderly and persons with disabilities in communities facing economic constraints due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“ We are pleased that UNOPS, through the Government of Japan fund, was able to provide these items to the elderly and persons with disabilities in these marginalized areas,” said Tokumitsu Kobayashi, UNOPS Director in the Jerusalem Office. “We are also positive that this assistance will support the Ministry of Social Development to effectively respond to the needs under these difficult conditions during the current COVID-19 pandemic. UNOPS also remains ready to further support Japan in Palestine to respond to the urgent needs of Palestinians in all sectors ,” he added.

The end

