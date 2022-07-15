UNOPS and the Government of Japan provide Medical Equipment for the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) [EN/AR]

Gaza, 14 July 2022 - UNOPS and the Government of Japan initiated the delivery of the first consignment of medical equipment under the Programme for COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support under the Japanese Grant Assistance funded by the Government of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the benefit of the Ministry of Health. This delivery includes (5) Spirometers that will be used for the diagnosis of COPD.

This project comes under the Exchange of Notes signed June 2021, for the procurement of COVID-19 related equipment, including vehicles with cold insulation function for vaccine transportation with a total amount of JPY879, 000,000 in Japanese Yen.

“We are pleased that UNOPS through the Government of Japan/JICA was able to initiate the delivery of the medical items for this purpose,” said Tokumitsu Kobayashi UNOPS Director in the Jerusalem Office. “We are also optimistic that this assistance will support the palestinian laboratories to effectively reposond to the urgent needs during the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.” he added.