United States Announces Additional Assistance for Palestinians

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $75 million in assistance to communities in the West Bank and Gaza to meet basic needs, re-engage Palestinian society, and support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. USAID is also providing $10 million for peacebuilding programs, including between Israelis and Palestinians. This assistance, subject to Congressional approval, is part of a larger U.S. government effort to support a lasting and sustainable peace for the people of the region through a two-state solution. This assistance follows USAID’s earlier announcement of $15 million in humanitarian assistance funding to support the West Bank and Gaza’s vulnerable communities.

USAID assistance will fund a variety of projects to make safe drinking water more accessible, help Palestinian small businesses get back to work after the COVID-19 crisis, target the hard-hit tourism industry, provide vocational and life skills training for young Palestinians, address the basic needs of vulnerable populations, particularly in Gaza, and support Palestinian civil society’s ability to affect change. A portion of funding will support the East Jerusalem Hospital Network as it continues to provide necessary and life-saving treatments to Palestinians.

The U.S. has a long history of support to Palestinians, which has totaled over $5 billion since 1994. U.S.-funded programs have better developed the provision of public services; improved the functioning of local governance; alleviated human suffering; increased economic opportunities; and supported civil society and youth.