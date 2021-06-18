UNICEF welcomes US$200,000 contribution from AGFUND to support children in the State of Palestine

Riyadh, 14 June 2021 - The Arab Gulf Programme for Development, AGFUND, announced today a US$200,000 contribution to UNICEF’s mental health and psychosocial support programmes for children affected by the recent escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Before the recent wave of violence, one in three children in the Gaza Strip required mental health and psychosocial support. This AGFUND grant will allow UNICEF to provide additional rehabilitation and psychological support services.

“UNICEF welcomes this timely contribution,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, at a signing ceremony in Riyadh today. “Psychosocial distress and trauma in children and families are acute because of the conflict. This funding will allow us to offer children a much-needed way to recovery.”

“A ceasefire has halted hostilities, but the trauma lives on in the hearts and minds of children,” said HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of AGFUND. “We are pleased to partner with UNICEF to help ensure that every child in Gaza has a chance at a healthy development and a fair opportunity in life.”

The recent escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip has had a significant impact on the mental health and wellbeing of children and their families. An estimated 250,000 children need mental health and protection services to help them cope with this exposure to violence and the ongoing daily stresses resultant from the closure of the Gaza Strip.

