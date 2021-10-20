UNICEF State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Report No.3 (Reporting Period: 01 August to 01 October 2021)

Highlights

• As of 01 October 2021, there were 435,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 50.5 percent were women, and 12.3 percent were children under the age of 18.

• In the Gaza Strip, UNICEF reached 8,796 children and 4,698 adults with Child Protection, including Mental Health and Psychosocial Support services, and 542 children were supported with individual case management services. In the West Bank, UNICEF and its implementing partner provided 168 children (38 boys, 130 girls) affected by conflict-related incidents with psychosocial services, including psychological first aid services.

• UNICEF undertook repairs and maintenance of wastewater networks and household connections in North Gaza, fixing two generators in four main wastewater facilities, replenishing the emergency stock with wastewater pipes and fittings, restoring and sustaining access to sanitation for nearly 50,000affected people.

• In total, 1,500 schools were provided with school hygiene kits, cleaning and disinfecting materials benefitting 286,000 students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. With UNICEF support, 20 damaged schools in the Gaza Strip were repaired, benefitting 46,200 students (54 per cent girls).

• UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health (MoH) with six Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, six defibrillators, six syringe pumps, six infusion pumps, five ventilators, and six trolleys. UNICEF also procured 54,142 medical gowns for the MoH, benefiting 200 health professionals in the West Bank.

• In August 2021, through the COVAX facility, UNICEF delivered 500,000 and 100,620 doses of respectively Moderna and Pfizer COVID- 19 vaccines. As of today, through COVAX, over 1 million doses have been delivered.

• The UNICEF 2021 humanitarian appeal has a funding gap of 60 per cent. More resources are needed to fill critical gaps and scale up current response.