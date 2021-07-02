UNICEF State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 (Gaza Escalation) - 28 June 2021

Highlights:

Tensions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem continue. Between 7 May and 28 June six Palestinian children were killed in the West Bank and 276 children were injured by live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, concussion grenades, and tear gas. In East Jerusalem, one child was reported killed, 60 children were reported injured, and 137 children were reported arrested.

There remain approximately 8,400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Gaza Strip, including in two UNRWA schools. Those displaced are primarily people whose houses were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable. According to local authorities, an estimated 15,130 housing units sustained some damage.

In spite of stringent restrictions on the delivery of materials and goods into Gaza, UNICEF and partners ensured access to safe water to 415,000 people in the Gaza Strip maintaining the desalination plants, supporting water pumping stations and delivering water treatment chemicals sufficient for two to three months, including through the use of pre-positioned supply. UNICEF also provided e-vouchers for 29,084 vulnerable people (50 per cent children) in the Gaza Strip, to purchase essential hygiene items. The Kerem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip is only open for the entry of specific essential items, limited humanitarian commodities such as medical supplies and fuel for the private sector and UNRWA. All other imports are not allowed to enter, constraining the humanitarian response, as the availability of local material has significantly decreased in the Gaza Strip.

In collaboration with local implementing partners, UNICEF provided 1,345 children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip with Child Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services and is working towards an expansion of coverage through multi partner and multi-sectoral interventions to cover the considerable unmet needs.

Under the leadership of UNICEF, the WASH and the Education sectors conducted Rapid Needs Assessments. The results depict the extent of the damage and urgent humanitarian needs that will require immediate and mid- to longer-term solutions. The findings of those assessments will be incorporated in the Rapid Damage Needs Assessment report to be published in the coming weeks jointly by the World Bank, EU, and the UN.