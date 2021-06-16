UNICEF State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (Gaza Escalation) as at 15 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tensions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, continue to remain high with the potential forced eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and in Silwan. Since the ceasefire came into effect on 21 May, no major escalation has been reported in the Gaza Strip, however humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip remains a critical challenge.

• UNICEF continues to support local authorities and humanitarian actors in the Gaza Strip to undertake immediate repair and re-establishment of water and sanitation services. Some of the essential services have been restored, including the urgent repair of water and wastewater pipes, re-supply of essential items and provision of fuel, benefiting some 800,000 people.

• UNICEF and partners ensured access to safe water to 415,000 people by maintaining the desalination plants operational, supporting water pumping stations and delivering water treatment chemicals for two to three months.

UNICEF also provided e-vouchers for 29,084 vulnerable people (50 per cent children), in the Gaza Strip, to purchase essential hygiene items.

• On 1 June, through the COVAX facility and with UNICEF logistics support, 72,000 doses of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered, of which 9,600 doses were dispatched to the Gaza Strip and 62,400 doses to the West Bank. This is in addition to the 120,000 does delivered on 25 May after the end of the escalation of hostilities.

• UNICEF and partners provided Psychosocial Support (PSS), Psychological First Aid (PFA), and structured psychosocial care for approximately 988 children and continue to scale up. The response included specialised counselling sessions, deployment of mobile child protection teams, and remote support. A partner helpline received a total of 41,883 calls on its hotlines.

• Since the beginning of the crisis, the Family Centres in the Gaza Strip reached 2,834 children and caregivers with Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) and other child protection awareness raising messages. Plans are underway to scale this up with new partnerships and to complement this with recreational activities and summer camps for 50,000 children and young people.

• The Rapid Damage Needs Assessment (RDNA) being undertaken by the World Bank, the EU and the UN is progressing. The Education and WASH clusters, led by UNICEF, have collected data and are analysing the results. UNICEF is also working with the EU and the World Bank on the Social Protection sector.