UNICEF State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Gaza Escalation): 3 June 2021

Highlights

No further hostilities have been reported in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire on 21 May. However, 8,500 people still remain internally displaced.

On 25 May, 120,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived through the COVAX mechanism, with 45,000 doses already delivered to the Gaza Strip.

The three major desalination plants in the Gaza Strip are back in operation, operating for 8 hours each per day, serving approximately 370,000 people.

UNICEF with partners mobilized over 1,000 adolescent volunteers towards clean-up efforts and to provide support to internally displaced persons in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the recent escalation.

UNICEF delivered 156,700 medical consumables items to the Gaza Strip, as well as 7,500 catheter tubes and 250 oxygen prongs for neonates to Al-Makased hospital in East Jerusalem.

UNICEF has provided Psychosocial Support Services (PSS) to 3,000 children in Hebron Area C, H2 and East Jerusalem.

The Education Cluster co-led by UNICEF and Save the Children, and the UNICEF-led WASH cluster are undertaking assessments to contribute to the Rapid Damage Needs Assessment (RDNA), and UNICEF is contributing to the Social Protection and Youth components of the RDNA undertaken by the World Bank, the EU and the UN.