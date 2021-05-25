UNICEF State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Gaza Escalation): 24 May 2021

Highlights

On 21 May a ceasefire entered into effect between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, bringing to an end the hostilities that began on 10 May.

As a result of the heavy conflict, by 23 May, 66 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip were reported killed. A further four Palestinian children were killed in the West Bank due to severe unrest. Two Israeli children were killed.

A further 540 Palestinian children were injured in Gaza, 276 Palestinian children in the West Bank and 58 in in East Jerusalem. There were 60 Israeli children injured.

As of 24 May, following the announcement of the ceasefire, the vast majority of displaced people have returned home, with only 330 people remaining in UNRWA Designated Emergency Shelters (DES).

A total of 57 education facilities and 29 health facilities in the Gaza Strip suffered damage as a result of the intense hostilities. At least four schools were reportedly damaged in Israel.

UNICEF distributed 50,000 litres of fuel to restart and extend the operating hours of major WASH utilities in the Gaza Strip. The three major desalination plants are now operating for four hours daily, serving around 370,000 people in the Gaza Strip.