UNICEF State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 01 January - 30 June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, more than 2.1 million people, including 934,000 children in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are increasingly vulnerable.

35 health facilities were damaged during the May 2021 escalation, this has overwhelmed health facilities leaving an estimated 700,000 children in need of emergency health care services. Child Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support needs also increased significantly. A total of 331 schools and kindergartens sustained damages amounting to US$ 3.5 million.

UNICEF supported the improvement of water and wastewater management services benefitting 417,000 people. A total of 8,300 children were reached with appropriate Child Protection services. UNICEF supported the rehabilitation of 26 damaged schools, benefitting over 26,000 students. UNICEF supported the provision of medical supplies to the MoH benefitting 12,000 children. Finally, The UNICEF 2022 humanitarian appeal has a funding gap of 84 percent.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,100,000 People in need of humanitarian assistance

930,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$ 39,500,000 million humanitarian funding to sustain life-saving services for women and children in the State of Palestine (SoP). UNICEF has received funding from the European Commission / ECHO, Norway, Danish Committee for UNICEF, German Committee for UNICEF, Australian Committee for UNICEF and the Global Thematic Humanitarian Response fund. However, the 2022 appeal still has a funding gap of 84 per cent.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

More than 2.1 million people, including 934,000 children are increasingly vulnerable due to the protracted protection crisis in the State of Palestine. This crisis is a result of the ongoing occupation and recurrent escalations of hostilities, deepening financial and fiscal crisis within the Palestinian economy, and a surge in commodity prices due to the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict.

Between January and June 2022, 15 children were killed, and at least 517 children were reported injured in conflict-related violence, with nearly all violence occurring in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. At least 360 children were arrested in East Jerusalem, 491 people, including 232 children, were displaced due to the demolition of 383 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Access to basic services or livelihoods of another 15,512 people, including 6,901 children, mostly in Area C, was affected.13 A further 1,144 Palestinians, including 569 children, are at imminent risk of forcible transfer in Masafer Yatta and Area C.

The impact of the May 2021 escalation in the Gaza Strip is still present and response is still required. The limited capacities of local authorities, lack of funding and the Israeli restrictions on the entry of materials, hampers key providers to fully restore and maintain the functionality of basic services in the Gaza Strip. A total of, 331 schools and kindergartens sustained damages amounting to US$ 3.5 million. A further, 35 health facilities were damaged to some degree. This combined with an increase in COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed health facilities, leaving an estimated 1.5 million people, of whom 700,000 are children, in need of emergency health care services. The Rapid Damage Needs Assessment (RDNA) determined that the escalation resulted in losses of up to US$380 million in physical damage, and additional economic losses of $190 million. Furthermore, Child Protection and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) needs increased significantly. 290 WASH facilities were destroyed in Gaza, including water wells, water pumping stations, and distribution networks, constraining access to WASH services for more than 1.2 million Palestinians. COVID-19 has further exacerbated the situation. As of 30 June 2022, there were more than 660,000 confirmed cases of COVID19, of which 50 per cent were women and 10 per cent were children under the age of 18. The COVID-19 pandemic and the May 2021 escalation in the Gaza Strip are believed to have caused significant increases in household vulnerability and poverty.