UNICEF delivers lifesaving assistance to the Gaza Strip as humanitarian needs continue to increase

Nearly 50,000 children fled their homes due to violence

EAST JERUSALEM/GAZA STRIP, 21 May 2021- UNICEF delivered today lifesaving critical humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip with 18 containers of assistance. This aid supply entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing in support of children and families due to the recent escalation.

The UNICEF organised convoy with the support of the logistic cluster on behalf of other humanitarian agencies delivered 12 containers of medical supplies including:

One container of first-aid kits,

Two containers of 2,000 triple blood bag, saline-glucose solution,

One container of fire extinguishers,

Two containers of antibiotics and other infection-control medications.

10,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

UNICEF has been responding since day one of the escalation. With partners, UNICEF gave out maintenance materials for the Southern Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant, including fuel for three days to support the generator and water treatment materials. UNICEF provided medical supplies, including saline solution, glucose, antibiotics, and oral rehydration salts, and consumables to cover the needs of 72,000 people. These supplies will support the continuity of Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health services and for the treatment of those wounded in the violence.

"We are extremely thankful that a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza strip came into effect at 2am this morning, because the human toll there has been huge." said Lucia Elmi, UNICEF Special Representative in the State of Palestine. "This will allow families to have much needed respite and allow for the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance and personnel to the Gaza Strip." she added.

ENDs