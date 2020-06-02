UNDP launches fundraising campaign “Tensounash – Don’t Forget Us”

The campaign aims to support Palestinian small businesses in the West Bank survive COVID-19

East Jerusalem, 15/05/2020 – UNDP’s Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian people launched today the “#Tensounash – Don’t Forget Us” campaign which aims to support Palestinian Small Businesses sustain and improve the livelihoods of approximately 2,500 people.

The campaign, which runs from 15 May 2020 to 15 June 2020, aims to raise US$70,000 that will support the resilience of 33 vulnerable informal businesses by helping them not only survive during Ramadan but also giving them the opportunity to become self-reliant, expand their business, employ more people in need, and spend more in the local market.

“We have to work together to overcome this global health and economic crisis that is affecting us all. This campaign is part of a larger programme UNDP is implementing to improve livelihoods through cash for work and labour intensive interventions, stimulate jobs post-pandemic, deliver public infrastructure and improve services,” said Yvonne Helle, UNDP Special Representative of the Administrator. “Your contribution to #Tensounash can be transformative to around 2,500 Palestinians,” she added.

UNDP will work with its partners to reach those businesses across the 11 governorates of the West Bank that are most fragile and would not be able to survive the case of continued closure of their business for a period of three months. Priority will be given to women headed households and persons with disabilities.

Donations to the campaign, which can be made at www.TogetherAsOne.co, will directly support the targeted businesses gain the income and assets they need to build a resilient livelihood and create jobs within their community. This includes covering rent, utilities, supplies and salaries for a maximum of three workers in each business.

It is worth noting that the Palestinian economy is expected to incur losses of about US$2.5 billion three months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Already suffering from a protracted conflict, the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic crisis will deepen vulnerabilities and drive additional Palestinian households into poverty, especially those surviving on income in the informal sector.

Tensounash comes as part of UNDP’s regional initiative titled “Solidarity against COVID-19: Together we are one!” which offers a platform to profile and support the inspiring and selfless efforts that people in countries around the Arab region are making to prevent the spread of the virus, show solidarity, and cope with the impacts of economic reversals and widespread loss of income.