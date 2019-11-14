14 Nov 2019

UN Women and UNOPS bring improved services for survivors of gender-based violence in Palestine

The two UN agencies are working together to provide support to Palestinian shelters delivering services for women and girls who have survived – or who are at risk of – gender-based violence.

In close coordination with national partners and civil society organizations, UN Women and UNOPS will rehabilitate and provide technical and financial support to four shelters over the next three years. UNOPS will take the lead on rehabilitating and refurbishing the shelters to ensure they become more gender-sensitive, inclusive and free of discrimination, to help provide higher quality services to women and girls.

Through this joint programme, UNOPS will support the upgrading of the physical structure of four shelters, which will strengthen their capacity to provide quality protection services to women facing violence.” - Mr. Tokumitsu Kobayashi - Director of UNOPS in Jerusalem

The project aims to facilitate a greater level of coordination between the shelters, and improve their institutional, organizational and technical capacities. This will help to ensure the various services the shelters provide to survivors of violence are both effective and accessible, and can support the reintegration of vulnerable women into society.

“Our joint goal is for Palestinian women and girls to have access to a full package of services that provide protection as well as support them in reintegrating into their society,” explained Ms. Maryse Guimond, UN Women Special Representative in Palestine.

“To do so, we will work with local stakeholders in enhancing the quality and accessibility of these services, improving the capacity, attitudes and behaviours of those providing this support,” she added.

The project is part of the HAYA Joint Programme, funded by the government of Canada and jointly implemented by UN Women, the UN Population Fund, UN-Habitat, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. HAYA brings together Palestinian Authorities, UN agencies, civil society organizations, community-based organizations, and other partners to reduce the vulnerability of women and girls to all forms of violence and from the threat of such violence.

