UN - assisted Emergency Fuel Programme in Gaza

Reliable and affordable energy supply is crucial for the delivery of basic services such as health, water, sewage and education. However, in the Gaza Strip, home to almost 2 million Palestinians, a chronic electricity deficit has for more than a decade disrupted the delivery of such services. To allow for the maintenance of a minimum level of critical services, humanitarian agencies provide donor-funded emergency fuel to the most vital, life-saving health, water and sanitation facilities.

The emergency fuel program is currently facing a severe funding crisis threatening its continuity. Available funds can cover less than 40 per cent of the bare minimum required to maintain the deliveries during 2018.

OCHA’s new interactive charts, available here