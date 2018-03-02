02 Mar 2018

UN - assisted Emergency Fuel Programme in Gaza

Interactive
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Mar 2018 View Original
Click the image(s) below to view the interactive content.
preview
Screenshot of the interactive content as of 02 Mar 2018.

Reliable and affordable energy supply is crucial for the delivery of basic services such as health, water, sewage and education. However, in the Gaza Strip, home to almost 2 million Palestinians, a chronic electricity deficit has for more than a decade disrupted the delivery of such services. To allow for the maintenance of a minimum level of critical services, humanitarian agencies provide donor-funded emergency fuel to the most vital, life-saving health, water and sanitation facilities.

The emergency fuel program is currently facing a severe funding crisis threatening its continuity. Available funds can cover less than 40 per cent of the bare minimum required to maintain the deliveries during 2018.

OCHA’s new interactive charts, available here

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.