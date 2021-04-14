UK charities' statement on the Prime Minister’s comments on the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation

We condemn the Prime Minister’s statement on the ICC’s investigation into alleged grave crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). This investigation is bringing victims, survivors and their families one step closer to justice – but political interference by states, such as the UK, risks pushing that out of reach.

The investigation is the first genuine hope that alleged perpetrators of the most serious crimes will be held to account for their actions. The ICC is committed to undertaking an investigation that is “conducted independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favour.” Providing impartial justice and ending decades of impunity would bring the prospect of lasting peace closer and would signal an end to the suffering endured by generations across the region.

The UK Government could be a bastion of international law and human rights - but instead it is undermining international criminal proceedings and standing in the way of justice. No longer can the UK Government genuinely assert that “Promoting international criminal justice and the rule of law are fundamental elements of the United Kingdom’s foreign policy”. Rather, the Prime Minister's statement sets a wholly dangerous precedent by the UK, that may impact victims of grave crimes and threatens the viability, objectives, and the future of the court itself.

The international community must be consistent in its support for accountability and the rule of law, regardless of the context. The UK Government should respect the impartiality and independence of the court, and should support – rather than substantially undermine – international legal frameworks and judicial mechanisms.

Signed:

Christian Aid

Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights

Medical Aid for Palestinians

Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)

Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU)

Action around Bethlehem Children with Disability (ABCD Bethlehem)

Amos Trust

Friends of Birzeit University

War on Want

Welfare Association

Embrace the Middle East

Interpal