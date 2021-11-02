UAE sends financial support for UNRWA to build school in Gaza

AMMAN, 1st November, 2021 (WAM) -- The UAE has provided $600,000 in financial support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to build the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE Embassy in Amman handed in the financial support, which is provided by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to execute the project, to Tamara Alrifai, Acting Director of the UNRWA Department of External Relations and Director of Strategic Communications/Spokesperson.

The UAE embassy representatives, during the meeting, have affirmed the UAE's consistent position in support of the Palestinian people under all circumstances.

For her part, Alrifai expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its continuous support of UNRWA to enable it to continue to perform its tasks in support for Palestinian refugees, noting that the UAE's continuous and effective response to the urgent needs announced by the UNRWA is widely respected and appreciated by all parties concerned.

She also hailed the role of the UAE Embassy in Amman in organising and carrying out charitable projects provided by various Emirati institutions to families in need in the Palestinian camps in Jordan and the West Bank.

While handing over the financial support, the embassy and UNRWA representatives reviewed the prospects for accelerating cooperation between the two sides.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Hassan Bashir