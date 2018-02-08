08 Feb 2018

UAE provides US$ two million for UN humanitarian programme in Gaza

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2018 (WAM)- The United Arab Emirates has provided US$ 2 million in support of the UN programme for supplying electricity to hospitals across the Gaza strip, under directives of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE aid comes to make up for the reduction in electricity supply to the Gaza Strip hospitals.

This was stated by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his meeting today with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, currently visiting the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE support for the UN peace efforts in the Middle East and the country's determination to strengthen its partnerships with world agencies concerned with ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development for different world countries and peoples.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Tariq alfaham

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.