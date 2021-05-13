Turkish Red Crescent Palestine Humanitarian Aid Operation Situation Report No.1

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine for decades, the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) has been providing humanitarian aid in the fields of food, shelter, education, and water/sanitation, health while also realizing infrastructure works, livelihood support, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and development projects. As of 2008, a permanent Delegation office in Gaza Strip and a liaison office in Jerusalem have been established in Palestine by TRC.

Within the scope of the Palestine Humanitarian Aid Operation, till 1995 until today, the Turkish Red Crescent has provided humanitarian relief totaling approximately 105 million USD, including locally procured humanitarian aid materials and as well as several maritime shipments from Turkey.

TURKISH RED CRESCENT HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

To meet the emergency medical response needs of the Palestinians injured during the ongoing incidents in East Jerusalem among the Israeli airforce attacks on Gaza Strip, within the framework of the existing humanitarian aid needs in the region, our teams on the ground initially provided the Palestine Red Crescent medical procurement, equaling to 50,000.00-USD, to be used in the Palestine Red Crescent hospitals in Jerusalem.

While at the same time, two small patient transport vehicles were initially ordered to be donated to the Palestine Red Crescent which will be used for transferring injured during the incidents from the conflict zone to the points where they can receive healthcare services.

Moreover, TRC will provide 20,000 emergency food packages in Gaza Strip to the people in need, whose homes were damaged and are injured by the ongoing airstrikes against Gaza Strip by Israeli forces. In addition, emergency medical consumables in the amount of 33.500-USD in total have been purchased and distributed to hospitals in Gaza Strip.

With the ongoing fundraising campaign, the Turkish Red Crescent will continue to ensure medical supplies, emergency food aid, ambulances, and cash assistance for the people in need in Palestine.

Kindly submitted for your information.

Turkish Red Crescent

International Programs and Operations Department