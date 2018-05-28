Turkey donates $1.2 million for the World Health Organization in the oPt in response to the health emergency in the Gaza Strip, May 2018

oPt, 27 May, 2018 - With the aim of saving lives and drastically reducing the suffering of populations in Gaza, a USD $1.2 million contribution from the Turkish Government to WHO was made official today. The fund will be used to provide essential drugs and disposables for trauma and emergency non-trauma cases across the Gaza Strip.

Since the mass demonstrations by Palestinians began in Gaza on 30 March 2018, over 100 people have been killed and over 13,000 people have been injured, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). This current surge in humanitarian needs takes place against a backdrop of an overall extremely precarious humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, expressed through a health system on the verge of collapse.

As of end of May 2018, 51% of essential drugs were at less than one month’s supply at the Central Drug Store in Gaza, including 47% of completely depleted items.

As constant shortages in essential lifesaving medical supplies add to the already burdened health system in Gaza, this timely funding provided by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of the Prime Ministry of the Republic of Turkey (AFAD), will assist in procuring essential drugs and disposables needed by public hospitals, contributing to saving lives and reducing potential disability.

“It is a timely contribution, which will address the immediate needs of populations most affected by the recurring shortcomings of the health system in Gaza, thus giving communities a renewed sense of priority in emergency healthcare”, said Head of the WHO Gaza sub-office, Dr. Mahmoud Daher.

The Cooperation Agreement will provide targeted support to public hospitals. Over 150,000 patients will benefit with access to essential treatment through this funding.

“Funding provided to the World Health Organization is a sign of our determination to facilitate immediate support to Gaza medical staff working under exceptionally challenging circumstances to ensure the best possible emergency care to the substantial number of injured Palestinians overflowing hospitals at present”, said Erman Topcu, Charge d’affaires ad interim of the Republic of Turkey in Jerusalem.

”We will continue working with the State of Palestine and relevant international organizations with a view to contributing to efforts to ease the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, the root cause of which is the illegal closure of the occupied Gaza Strip”, Topcu concluded.

