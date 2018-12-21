Three Palestinians, including Child and Disabled Man, Killed and 148 Wounded as Israeli Forces Shoot at Unarmed Protesters in the Gaza Strip

During the thirty-ninth week of the Great Return March demonstrations in Gaza, the Israeli military continued to use lethal and other forms of excessive force on Palestinian protesters. The documentation by Al Mezan Center for Human Rights shows that on Friday, 21 December 2018, Israeli forces killed three protesters, including one child and one disabled man, and injured 148 other protesters, including 20 children, three women, two journalists, and one paramedic. Of the injured, 70 were wounded by live fire, including nine children. Three suffered from serious wounds.

The documentation indicates a trend of Israeli soldiers’ deliberate use of live ammunition, plastic-coated steel bullets, and tear gas canisters on unarmed protesters but journalists, and paramedics. Al Mezan’s documentation shows that on Friday:

-- At 4pm, Israeli forces shot Mohammed Al-Jahjouh, 16, with a live bullet in the neck at the demonstration in east Gaza City. Mohammed, a resident of Al-Shati’ refugee camp in west Gaza City,died of his injury at 4:25pm on the same day.

-- At 4:50pm, Israeli forces shot Maher Yasin, 40, with a live bullet in the head at the demonstration in east Al-Burij refugee camp in the Middle Gaza district. Maher, a resident of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, also in the Middle Gaza district, was disabled since childhood. At 7:30pm on the same day, he succumbed to his wounds.

-- At 3:30pm, Israeli forces shot Abdul-Aziz Abu Sharee’a, 28, with a live bullet in the stomach at the demonstration in east Gaza City. Abdul-Aziz, a resident of Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, died of his injury at 8:50pm on the same day.

-- Sami Mosran, 34, a reporter for Al-Aqsa TV, was injured with a live bullet in his left leg at the demonstration in east Al-Burij refugee camp.

-- Ahmed Hamad, 20, a freelance photojournalist, was injured with a plastic-coated steel in both of his hands at the demonstration in east Gaza City.

-- Mohammed Muhaisen, 34, a photojournalist with Middle East Monitor, had his camera broken from shrapnel of live ammunition at the demonstration in east Gaza City.

-- Abdul-Aziz Al-Najar, 27, a paramedic with the Medical Relief Society, was injured in the right thigh by a tear gas canister at the demonstration in east Khan Younis.

Al Mezan’s documentation shows that from the start of the Great Return March protests on 30 March 2018, 254 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Of the total fatalities, 178 were killed at the demonstrations—including 35 children, one woman, two journalists, three paramedics, and seven persons with disability, including one child. Another 13,458 persons have been wounded, including 2,732 children, 591 women, 153 paramedics, and 139 journalists. Of those wounded, 7,381 were hit by live fire, including 1,332 children and 148 women. The Israeli forces continue to keep the bodies of 11 fatalities, including three minors.

Al Mezan reiterates its strongest condemnation of the use of lethal and other excessive force by the Israeli forces, including sharpshooters, to police demonstrations. Al Mezan expresses deep concern at the continued attacks on children, as well as on paramedics and journalists, who are visibly marked as such. Al Mezan stresses that the right to peaceful assembly and free expression are fundamental rights and must be respected. Unarmed protesters not posing any serious or imminent threat to the Israeli forces must not be shot.

Al Mezan urges the international community to take prompt and effective action to ensure respect for international law and provide meaningful protection for unarmed protesters throughout Gaza. The duty to protect protected persons is a principal legal requirement and is, at this point in the conflict, a test of the authenticity of the international community’s commitment to their legal obligations, moral standards and humanitarian objectives vis-à-vis the Palestinian population.

The failure to hold to account perpetrators of human rights abuses encourages the advancement of harmful policies and practices. Al Mezan therefore calls on the international community to support accountability mechanisms and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice in accordance with international law. In this vein, the international community is called upon to support the UN Commission of Inquiry’s impartial and independent investigation into the apparent unlawful deployment of force against the unarmed protesters, journalists and paramedics.