13 Nov 2019

Three Palestinian children killed and one Israeli child injured following escalations in Gaza and Southern Israel

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 13 Nov 2019

Save the Children is deeply concerned by the recently escalated hostilities between Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Three children and one woman are among the 23 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours*. Thirty children have been wounded in Gaza, and one child was reportedly wounded in Southern Israel. For the second day, hundreds of thousands of children are impacted by school closures across Gaza and Southern Israel, with parents terrified of the impact of further retaliation. Our teams in Gaza have been unable to go to work and our programmes have been suspended. Children are spending their days in acute fear of further attack. We call for an immediate ceasefire to avoid any further escalation that puts children at risk.

*Figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health

