Thirteen Palestinian children killed in the West Bank since January 2022

Statement attributable to Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 29 May 2022 – “Another 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed in Bethlehem last Friday, the third Palestinian child killed this week alone.

“Since the beginning of the year, 13 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank - almost double the number compared to last year.

“That is 13 lives lost, 13 lives cut short, 13 dreams shattered.

“A child is a child, and their right to life must be protected by all parties.

“Children should never be targeted. They should never be put in harm’s way or be exposed to violence.

“UNICEF reiterates its call to protect all children, at all times, everywhere”.

