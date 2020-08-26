For a third consecutive year, China provides support for UNRWA food assistance programme in Gaza

Today, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) received a contribution of US$ 1 million from the Government of People’s Republic of China (PRC) for food assistance in Gaza, which is part of the Agency’s 2020 occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) Emergency Appeal. The release of this contribution followed the signing of the contribution agreement on 25 August 2020. UNRWA provides a critical humanitarian lifeline to more than one million Palestine refugees in Gaza, who depend on food aid to meet their most basic food security needs.

The Government of China is a strong supporter of UNRWA. Its contributions in 2018 and 2019, specifically, US$ 2.35 million in 2018 and US$ 1 million in 2019 were also allocated to mitigate the effects of food insecurity among Palestine refugee families in Gaza, most of whom now face the unprecedented global pandemic COVID-19. This new contribution ensures the health and safety of Palestine refugees, through a new food distribution modality, which uses door-to-door home delivery to avoid crowding at pick up locations and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Announcing their support for UNRWA core food assistance activities, His Excellency, Head of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Guo Wei said: “China will continue to firmly support the just cause of Palestine, support the work of UNRWA. China call on the international community to provide more support and assistance to Palestine refugees through UNRWA.”

UNRWA Chief of Donor Relations, Mr. Marc Lassouaoui expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government of China for its support to the Agency: “I would like to thank the Government of China for this generous and timely support, which is a reiteration of China’s commitment to the vital and life-saving food assistance provided by UNRWA to over 1 million Palestine refugees in Gaza. We are pleased to see China’s growing involvement at the side of UNRWA to help alleviate the suffering of this vulnerable population, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Government of China has been consistently providing support to UNRWA. This year, China also ships substantial amount of personal protective equipment to the Agency’s five fields of operation in the Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria to help the Agency assist and protect Palestine refugees in the face of the continuing challenges associated with the pandemic.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sami Mshasha

Director of Communications, Arabic Language Spokesperson

Mobile:

+972 (0)54 216 8295

Office:

+972 (0)258 90724

Email:

s.mshasha@unrwa.org

Tamara Alrifai

UNRWA Spokesperson

Mobile:

+962 (0)79 090 0140

Email:

T.ALRIFAI@UNRWA.ORG