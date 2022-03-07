“Their trust encouraged me to voice their issues”: Girls in Gaza speak up for rights for Palestine refugees

Nada Aloul, a 14-year old Palestine refugee student in Gaza, studies in Rafah Preparatory Girls School in the southern Gaza Strip. Nada is enthusiastic about having her place to represent the Palestine cause to the world from a child’s perspective. As School Parliamentarian, she can, with her colleagues, tackle issues that are important for refugee students. “I was selected by our schoolmates for this position. Their trust encouraged me to voice their issues. We have poor students, crowded classes, no safe places for playing, violence, an endless list of issues” she says.

Nada competed against 120 children for a position in the High Council of Palestine Children, which is under the supervision of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. “I represent Gaza in this council and through it I participated in the World Conference of Children’s Rights alongside many children from different countries and cultures. I talked about the Palestine refugee children and our suffering as children in a complicated situation,” she adds.

The Agency-wide Student Parliament provides an opportunity for UNRWA students to work together to support their communities and advocate for their rights locally, regionally, and globally. EU support to UNRWA education is giving children the capacity to bring their issues to the table and play a role in social change and development.

“It is no longer the same world that created the misfortune we are living in. In the time of social media, those forever marginalized voices can speak up. It is our time now, and I am happy to be part of it.”