Teams identify immediate needs for intervention

In Gaza, the number of civilians injured or killed continues to rise. Nearly a hundred deaths and more than 480 injuries have been reported. Humanity & Inclusion teams are identifying the most pressing needs among the population, such as evacuation, shelter, and access to basic needs. Humanity & Inclusion’s on-site teams, present in Gaza since 1996, confirm that three days into the escalation of violence, the situation remains critical. Constant bombings can be heard throughout the day.

“To prepare for effective intervention, we have begun to assess the most urgent needs of the affected civilians, most notably children and people with disabilities,” explains Laurent Palustran, Humanity & Inclusion’s country manager.

The area has seen damage to more than 2,000 housing units and total destruction of more than 500 homes, making evacuation and re-housing a priority for the most vulnerable people. Among those affected are members of Humanity & Inclusion own staff, who were urgently evacuated on Thursday to a safer area following explosions near their residences. In response, some schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have opened their doors to temporarily house those in need. Yet the demand for safe shelter remains high.

Other pressing concerns identified include access to food, and basic hygiene, as damage to infrastructure worsens and the blockade continues. Humanity & Inclusion is equipped along with partner organizations to distribute food vouchers and hygiene kits as a first response. Staff is preparing to begin distribution of mobility aids such as crutches and wheelchairs.