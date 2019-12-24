TİKA Supports People with Disabilities in Gaza

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided aid to approximately 500 people with disabilities in need in the Gaza Strip.

TİKA distributed 100 wheelchairs, 100 accessible toilets, 200 crutches, and 3,000 blankets to those in need in collaboration with Palestine’s Ministry of Social Development in Gaza.

As part of the assistance, various personal hygiene products were distributed to those who need special care.

Yesterday, TİKA also distributed 8 types of medicines that were needed to be used in surgeries and intensive care units to the hospitals in Gaza.

According to Palestine’s Ministry of Social Development, there are 127,962 people with disabilities in Gaza, which accounts for 6.8% of its population.