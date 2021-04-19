TİKA Provides Ramadan Aids to 5,320 Families in Gaza

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) handed out food packages to 5,320 needy families in Gaza, which is under blockade, as part of the Ramadan aids for the people of Palestine.

The goal is to meet a certain part of the Ramadan needs of the families in Gaza, who have been fighting against the new coronavirus variant under the shadow of the blockade. Within this context, the packages include food products such as sunflower oil, olive oil, rice, broad beans, lentil, white beans, freekeh, pasta and tea. Furthermore, 14 thousand families will be handed out food packages and 7 thousand people will be given an iftar meal during the month of Ramadan in Gaza, West Bank and East Jerusalem.

TİKA's Activities in Palestine

Via Palestine Office that was opened in 2005, TİKA carried out hundreds of projects in many areas such as education, health, emergency aid, water and public health, manufacturing sector, protecting the common historical legacy and strengthening the civil infrastructure.