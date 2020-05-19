TİKA Provides Ramadan Aid to More Than 7,000 Families in Need in the West Bank and Jerusalem

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is distributing aid parcels to 7,500 families in need in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are under Israeli occupation, as part of its support for the Palestinian people in the fields of healthcare, food, and social services during the month of Ramadan.

In the first phase of the distribution, carried out in cooperation with Palestine’s Ministry of Social Development and the Zakat Authority, affiliated with Palestine’s Ministry of Foundations, food parcels were distributed to 3,000 families in need in the West Bank as part of the Ramadan Food Aid Project.

TİKA’s Palestine Coordinator Ahmet Refik Çetinkaya noted that they would distribute food aid to 7,500 families in approximately one week in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are under occupation, in cooperation with Palestinian institutions, including the Mahmoud Abbas Foundation. He stressed that they aim to reach 40,000 Palestinians.

- "This aid is extremely valuable both in the financial and spiritual sense"

Furthermore, Palestine’s Deputy Minister of Foundations Cemal Kasım praised Turkey’s assistance to the Palestinian people and said, “These aid parcels are extremely valuable both financially and spiritually. Such assistance activities continue with the support of our brothers and sisters in Turkey.” Kasım expressed his gratitude to all Turkish people, especially to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

- TİKA helps more than 7,000 families in the Gaza Strip​

Last week, TİKA provided Ramadan aid to 5,060 families in the Gaza Strip, which is under blockade, and distributed disinfectants and cleaning supplies to 2,000 families in Palestine as part of the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Through its Palestine Office opened in 2005, TİKA has implemented hundreds of projects in areas such as education, health, emergency assistance, water hygiene, public health, production industry, protection of the common historical heritage, and strengthening of the administrative and civilian infrastructure.