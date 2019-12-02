02 Dec 2019

Syria Regional Crisis Response Progress Report (for the reporting period 01 January – 30 June 2019)

Report
from UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (23.63 MB)

overview

During the first half of 2019, civilians in Syria continued to face dire humanitarian and protection needs as a consequence of the ongoing conflict and violence. While some areas experienced a relative calm following the end of active hostilities in some locations, the overall situation in Syria remained tense and volatile. The increased threats of asymmetric attacks in some locations and the presence of explosive remnants of war (ERWs) scattered throughout the country, among other factors, pose serious protection risks to civilians, while intense hostilities in the North West of the country continue to cause displacement and loss of life.

Palestine refugees remained particularly vulnerable and reliant on UNRWA assistance to meet their basic needs. Existing vulnerabilities are aggravated by protracted and multiple displacements, loss of livelihoods and assets and destruction or damage of shelters, coupled with rising inflation and the depreciation of the Syrian pound to the dollar. Major Palestinian residential areas such as Yarmouk and Ein el Tal remain largely destroyed. A number of Palestine refugee families have returned to Dera’a camp, where services are partially being restored. During the second half of 2019, UNRWA plans to start rehabilitating its schools in Dera’a to support Palestine refugees who are choosing to spontaneously return.

Grim socioeconomic conditions also affect the approximately 47,000 Palestine refugees who fled from Syria to Jordan and Lebanon,1 where many have been pushed into a marginalized existence. In Lebanon, Palestinian refugees from Syria (PRS) remain highly vulnerable due to their precarious legal status, the difficulties they face in regularizing their stay and limited social protection services. PRS are effectively denied access to most public services and barred from working in several syndicated professions, and many live in fear of refoulement and arbitrary detention and are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. As observed in 2018, the number of PRS in Lebanon continued to slowly decline in the first half of 2019, mainly due to returns to Syria and onward movements. In Jordan, the number of PRS recorded with UNRWA stood at 17,557 at the end of June 2019 and is expected to remain stable throughout the year. Many PRS in Jordan struggle with limited coping mechanisms and exhibit signs of increased vulnerability, which in turn is reflected in a greater reliance on UNRWA services to cover vital needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.