Statement on violence in Gaza and Israel

Save the Children is horrified by the airstrikes last night that killed 24 people, including nine children in the Gaza Strip.[i] A further 103 people have been injured. Rockets were also launched from Gaza into southern Israel, injuring seven people. This comes after days of violence in Jerusalem which saw hundreds injured.

No child should be scared by air raids, sirens or woken up at night to the sounds of jets and shelling - yet for children in the region this is an all too regular part of their childhood.Families in Gaza have told Save the Children how they spent a sleepless night fearing for their lives.

Save the Children’s Country Director for the occupied Palestinian territory, Jason Lee, said:

*“There is no possible justification for children being killed or injured. We condemn and demand an immediate stop to the indiscriminate targeting and killing of civilians, including children. This is a grave violation of children’s rights and perpetrators must be held to account for their actions and brought to justice. *

*“Children are already living in grave danger, and with every rocket or airstrike launched they are brutally reminded of this fact. We urgently need all parties to stop hostilities and bring an end to the fear and suffering children and families have endured for far too long.**How many children have to die before the situation is brought to an end?” *

