Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on the situation in Gaza and Israel

Jerusalem, 13 November 2019

“I am very concerned about the ongoing and serious escalation between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel, following the targeted killing of one of the group’s leaders inside Gaza yesterday.

The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars against population centres is absolutely unacceptable and must stop immediately.

There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians.

The continuing escalation is very dangerous. It is yet another attempt to undermine the efforts to improve the dire socio-economic conditions in Gaza and prevent another devastating conflict.

The UN is working to urgently de-escalate the situation.”