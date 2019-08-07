Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on advancement of settlement units in the occupied West Bank
Jerusalem, 7 August 2019
"The Israeli authorities approved over the past two days the advancement of some 2,400 housing units in settlements in Area C of the occupied West Bank.
The expansion of settlements has no legal effect and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. By advancing the effective annexation of the West Bank, it undermines the chances for establishing a Palestinian state based on relevant UN resolutions, as part of a negotiated two-state solution.
It must cease immediately and completely."
