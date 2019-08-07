07 Aug 2019

Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on advancement of settlement units in the occupied West Bank

from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Published on 07 Aug 2019
Jerusalem, 7 August 2019

"The Israeli authorities approved over the past two days the advancement of some 2,400 housing units in settlements in Area C of the occupied West Bank.

The expansion of settlements has no legal effect and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. By advancing the effective annexation of the West Bank, it undermines the chances for establishing a Palestinian state based on relevant UN resolutions, as part of a negotiated two-state solution.

It must cease immediately and completely."

