04 May 2019

Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on the situation in Gaza, Jerusalem, 4 May 2019

Report
from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Published on 04 May 2019 View Original
Download PDF (240.11 KB)

"I am deeply concerned by yet another dangerous escalation in Gaza and the tragic loss of life. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all those who were killed, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

The United Nations is working with Egypt and all sides to calm the situation. I call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months. Those who seek to destroy them will bear responsibility for a conflict that will have grave consequences for all.

Continuing down the current path of escalation will quickly undo what has been achieved and destroy the chances for long term solutions to the crisis. This endless cycle of violence must end, and efforts must accelerate to realize a political solution to the crisis in Gaza.

The current violence jeopardizes the significant progress made in recent weeks to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza, lift the closures, and support intra-Palestinian reconciliation.”

