16 Sep 2018

Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on Khan Al-Ahmar/Abu Al-Helu

from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Published on 16 Sep 2018

Jerusalem, 16 September 2018

"I am concerned at the intention of the Israeli authorities to demolish the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar/Abu Al-Helu, a community of 181 people, over half of which are children.

I call on the authorities not to proceed with the demolition and to cease efforts to relocate Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank. Such actions are contrary to international law and could undermine the chances for the establishment of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state."

