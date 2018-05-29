29 May 2018

Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on rocket fire from Gaza

Report
from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Published on 29 May 2018
Jerusalem, 29 May 2018

“I am deeply concerned by the indiscriminate firing of rockets by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards communities in Southern Israel. At least one of which hit in the immediate vicinity of a kindergarten and could have killed or injured children.

Such attacks are unacceptable and undermine the serious efforts by the international community to improve the situation in Gaza.

All parties must exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prevent incidents that jeopardize the lives of Palestinians and Israelis.”

