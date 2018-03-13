Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on the targeting of Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah’s convoy in Gaza

Jerusalem, 13 March 2018

“I condemn the attack on the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza earlier today and wish those injured a speedy recovery. This grave incident must be promptly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice. Until the legitimate Palestinian Authority is fully empowered in Gaza, Hamas has the responsibility to ensure that the Government is able to carry out its work in the Strip without fear of intimidation, harassment and violence. I commend the Prime Minister’s leadership and continuing efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and achieve reconciliation. Those who inspired and perpetrated today’s attack seek to undermine these efforts and destroy the chances for peace. They must not be allowed to succeed.”

