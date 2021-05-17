Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on the situation in Gaza

NEW YORK, 16 MAY 2021 – “As the latest serious escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hits one week, and as the Security Council meets today to discuss the latest development on the ground, I renew my call for an immediate end to the violence.

“Over the past week, at least 55 children in the State of Palestine and 2 children in Israel have been killed.

“Fear and destruction are mounting on both sides.

“In Gaza, schools have been destroyed, homes and offices have been flattened, and entire families have been displaced.

“In Israel, schools, homes and buildings have also been damaged.

“Violence, killing and hatred must stop. International human rights and humanitarian law must be upheld. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected.

“The only solution is a diplomatic solution – for the sake of all children and their future.”

Media contacts

Najwa Mekki

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 209 1804

Email: nmekki@unicef.org