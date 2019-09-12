12 Sep 2019

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on child deaths in Gaza, 12 September 2019

NEW YORK, 12 September 2019 -- “Last Friday, 6 September, two Palestinian children were killed during demonstrations at the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

“We remind Israel of its critical responsibility to ensure that the safety and well-being of children is paramount at all times.

“We remind the authorities in Gaza of their critical responsibility to prevent children from being exposed to the risk of violence or used as instruments of political action.

“The rights of all children need to be fully acknowledged and fully respected. Children’s safety and their rights must be a primary consideration in Israel, in the State of Palestine, and for all adults who have influence over children’s lives.

“The situation in Gaza is dire and people see little hope of improvement in the near future. These protests are likely to continue. The time for action to protect children is now, before any more lives are lost.”

