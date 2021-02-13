Statement by UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland on the recent meeting of Palestinian National Factions in Cairo

“I welcome the recent meeting of the Palestinian national factions under the auspices of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The meeting marks an important advancement towards the holding of elections and Palestinian national unity. I acknowledge the leadership demonstrated by Egypt in helping to advance this step forward.

I also take note of the statement issued by the League of Arab States in support of the two-State solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, which followed the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The UN will continue to support the Palestinian people as well as preparations towards the holding of elections.”