Statement by UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland on Palestinian elections, 1 April 2021

“With the conclusion of the candidate submissions to the Central Elections Commission, I am encouraged by the completion of this important step of the nomination process for the upcoming Palestinian Legislative Council elections. This is welcome progress.

I call on all actors to respect the electoral process and resolve any disputes in a peaceful manner through official legal mechanisms. All must work towards protecting the people's right to vote and to decide their own political future, particularly the youth.

The holding of credible and inclusive elections across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in East Jerusalem, is a crucial step towards renewing the legitimacy of national institutions, reestablishing Palestinian national unity and charting a way back to meaningful negotiations to realize a two-State solution.

The UN will continue to support the election process.”