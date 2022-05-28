Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on spiraling cycle of violence, 28 May 2022

“I am deeply concerned about the spiraling cycle of violence that has taken too many Palestinian and Israeli lives in recent weeks.

As we approach 29 May, I call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint and make wise decisions to avoid another violent conflict that will only claim more lives. The message of the international community is clear to avoid such an escalation.

I have been in contact with all concerned parties and urge their leaders to heed this call.” [ENDS]