Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on recent escalations in Jerusalem and around Gaza

Jerusalem, 24 April 2021

“I am alarmed by the recent escalations in Jerusalem and around Gaza. Over the last 48 hours there was a spike of violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem and the launching of rockets by militants in Gaza.

The provocative acts across Jerusalem must cease. The indiscriminate launching of rockets towards Israeli population centers violates international law and must stop immediately.

I condemn all such acts of violence and I reiterate my call upon all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation, particularly during the Holy month of Ramadan and this politically charged time for all.

The UN is working with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation.”