Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on the advancement of new Israeli settlement plans, Jerusalem, 12 May 2022

“I condemn today's decision by Israeli authorities to advance plans for over 4000 housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank. These include the retroactive approval of two illegal outposts and a park.

Continued settlement expansion further entrenches the occupation, encroaches upon Palestinian land and natural resources, and hampers the free movement of the Palestinian population.

I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to peace.

I urge the Israeli authorities to cease the advancement of all settlement activity and refrain from such unilateral and provocative actions that fuel instability and undermine the prospects for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian State as part of a negotiated two-State solution on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”

