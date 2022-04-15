Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on the security situation in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, 15 April 2022

“I am deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in Jerusalem during these holy days.

The provocations on the Holy Esplanade must stop now. I call on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to help calm the situation, avoid spreading inflammatory rhetoric and speak up against those seeking to escalate the situation. Allowing tensions to spiral further only risks another escalation.

The UN is in close contact with key regional partners and the parties to calm the situation.

I urge the authorities on both sides to immediately de-escalate the situation and prevent any further provocations by radical actors.”