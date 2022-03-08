Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, 8 March 2022

I am deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This past week, daily violence has claimed the lives of six Palestinians, including one child, and 26 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been injured.

Every death is tragic, and every injury is lamentable, but the loss or injury of a child is particularly devastating. I reiterate that children must never be the target of violence or put in harm’s way.

In this volatile situation, all concerned must refrain from actions and provocations that fuel tensions and exercise maximum restraint. There can be no justification for violence or terror, which must be condemned by all. Israeli security forces must use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable to protect life.

This uptick in violence is taking place at a particularly sensitive time. I call on political, religious and community leaders to reject violence and speak up against those who try to inflame the situation.

We must all work toward restoring hope and the prospect of a political resolution to this conflict.