Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on the situation in the occupied West Bank (Jerusalem, 17 December 2021)

I am alarmed by the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is claiming the lives of Israelis and Palestinians.

Last night, Palestinian assailants opened fire towards an Israeli vehicle near Nablus, in which one Israeli was killed and two others injured. Since this morning, there have been several retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in villages near Nablus.

These tragic incidents, and numerous others in recent weeks, highlight the volatility of the current situation and the urgency for all political, religious and community leaders to speak up and reject violence.

I condemn all acts of violence and terrorism and appeal to all sides to deescalate the situation. [ENDS]